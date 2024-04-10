Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race29 MINS
19:00 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race29 MINS
19:00 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's Aintree racing tips: Thursday's play of the day

Mongibello

5.15 Aintree

I don't tend to go mad on bumpers, but Mongibello is well clear on Racing Post Ratings and is only a double-figure price because she ran so poorly at the Dublin Racing Festival.

She'd been well backed at Leopardstown (13-2 to 9-2, which is a big move for a non-Mullins horse there), but hung badly, so must have had an issue, and if you forgive that run she's a massive price on what she did at Down Royal over Christmas.

There she trounced Sporting Glory by 13 lengths, and the runner-up has since run subsequent Champion Bumper second Romeo Coolio to a length and a quarter at Fairyhouse and then finished fourth on her hurdling debut in a Grade 2.

Silk
Mongibello17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: S R B Crawford

2024 Grand National free bets: Sky Bet offer

Image link

Read these next:

'He's just the sort who might take to the fences' - Paul Kealy with six selections on day one at Aintree  

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins's three horse racing tips at Aintree on Thursday  

Grand National festival day 1 tips: six horses to back on Thursday  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 10 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 10 April 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips