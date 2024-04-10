Paul Kealy's Aintree racing tips: Thursday's play of the day

Mongibello

5.15 Aintree

I don't tend to go mad on bumpers, but Mongibello is well clear on Racing Post Ratings and is only a double-figure price because she ran so poorly at the Dublin Racing Festival.

She'd been well backed at Leopardstown (13-2 to 9-2, which is a big move for a non-Mullins horse there), but hung badly, so must have had an issue, and if you forgive that run she's a massive price on what she did at Down Royal over Christmas.

There she trounced Sporting Glory by 13 lengths, and the runner-up has since run subsequent Champion Bumper second Romeo Coolio to a length and a quarter at Fairyhouse and then finished fourth on her hurdling debut in a Grade 2.

Mongibello 17:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: S R B Crawford

