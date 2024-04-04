Bob Olinger, Envoi Allen and Minella Indo set for Aintree as Henry de Bromhead prepares strong assault on National meeting

Henry de Bromhead is readying a strong team for Aintree, with 2021 Gold Cup hero Minella Indo captaining his Grand National squad and multiple Grade 1 winners Bob Olinger and Envoi Allen also set to travel to Liverpool.

Minella Indo, who was favourite for the Cross Country Chase at last month's Cheltenham Festival before the race fell foul to the weather, is due to be joined in the £1 million Randox-backed National by Thyestes winner Ain't That A Shame , who has since changed ownership and will be ridden by amateur David Maxwell, and Eklat De Rire as De Bromhead goes in search of another National victory following that of Minella Times in 2021.

Dual Cheltenham Festival winner Minella Indo is the shortest-priced contender for the stable at a general 16-1, while Ain't That A Shame and Eklat De Rire are priced at around 66-1 and 100-1 respectively.