Paul Nicholls outlines his dream three for Aintree with Grand National meeting a huge moment in trainers' championship race

Paul Nicholls has finalised plans for a major raid on the Grand National meeting next week, with Cheltenham absentees Pic D'Orhy , Kalif Du Berlais and high-profile new recruit Caldwell Potter among his leading hopes at a fixture with even more significance this season given the trainers' title race looks set to go the distance.

Only £27,000 separates reigning champion Nicholls and his former right-hand man Dan Skelton, but the Somerset trainer, who is looking to match Martin Pipe's record of 15 trainers' titles, insists the battle has not prompted any change to his race planning – with many horses intentionally missing the Cheltenham Festival to boost their Aintree hopes.

Among them is Pic D'Orhy, the yard's only winner at the meeting 12 months ago. He will go for a repeat success in the Grade 1 Melling Chase on Friday week off the back of his Ascot Chase victory in February. Adonis winner Kalif Du Berlais – a prospect Nicholls "thinks the world of" – will line up in the Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle on Thursday.