Paul Nicholls outlines his dream three for Aintree with Grand National meeting a huge moment in trainers' championship race
Paul Nicholls has finalised plans for a major raid on the Grand National meeting next week, with Cheltenham absentees Pic D'Orhy, Kalif Du Berlais and high-profile new recruit Caldwell Potter among his leading hopes at a fixture with even more significance this season given the trainers' title race looks set to go the distance.
Only £27,000 separates reigning champion Nicholls and his former right-hand man Dan Skelton, but the Somerset trainer, who is looking to match Martin Pipe's record of 15 trainers' titles, insists the battle has not prompted any change to his race planning – with many horses intentionally missing the Cheltenham Festival to boost their Aintree hopes.
Among them is Pic D'Orhy, the yard's only winner at the meeting 12 months ago. He will go for a repeat success in the Grade 1 Melling Chase on Friday week off the back of his Ascot Chase victory in February. Adonis winner Kalif Du Berlais – a prospect Nicholls "thinks the world of" – will line up in the Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle on Thursday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 4 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 19:02, 4 April 2024
- Former trainer and amateur jockey Ken Clutterbuck dies aged 77
- Watchdog warns Spreadex-Sporting Index merger raises competition concerns following investigation
- Getting the value is only half the battle when it comes to punting - as I was very rudely reminded this week
- 'The facts matter' - British racing launches new campaign to communicate welfare standards
- Entain chairman Barry Gibson to step down in September as search for new chief executive continues
- Former trainer and amateur jockey Ken Clutterbuck dies aged 77
- Watchdog warns Spreadex-Sporting Index merger raises competition concerns following investigation
- Getting the value is only half the battle when it comes to punting - as I was very rudely reminded this week
- 'The facts matter' - British racing launches new campaign to communicate welfare standards
- Entain chairman Barry Gibson to step down in September as search for new chief executive continues