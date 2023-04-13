Fergal O'Brien 'gutted' at Captain Cattistock absence as punters latch on to Back On The Lash

Fergal O'Brien on Thursday questioned the decision to ditch the reserve system from the Randox Grand National after his Captain Cattistock missed out by one at the declaration stage for the race.

A full field of 40 horses will go to post for the £1 million event, which is live on ITV's main channel at 5.15pm on Saturday. They are headed by Any Second Now, placed in the race for the last two years, while 2022 hero Noble Yeats is also back for more and Corach Rambler heads the market.

In total, 46 horses were declared, with Captain Cattistock, Fakiera, Mortal, Darrens Hope, Secret Reprieve and Fantastikas not making the cut.

Previously, four of those horses would have been placed on a reserve list and would have had until 1pm on Friday to get in should any of the declared runners be withdrawn. However, that policy, which had existed since 2000, was scrapped in December after feedback suggested it was confusing punters and affecting raceday data supply.

Trainer Michael Scudamore, whose grandfather Michael won the 1959 National on Oxo, subsequently labelled the decision "crazy" and O'Brien was also miffed on Thursday.

"I'm gutted, but that's the way it goes," said the Gloucestershire-based trainer. "It's a shame there are no reserves, as there are horses who probably shouldn't be running, but that's just the way it is and there's no point in being bitter about it now."

Back On The Lash is at least in the race and was identified on Thursday as one punters are latching on to.

Part-owned by former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp, he has shown an aptitude for the unique obstacles on Cheltenham's cross-country course, which could stand him in good stead over the famous National fences.

William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said: "We now know the final 40 for this year's Grand National and the significant market mover is Back On The Lash, who will be the first horse to carry Harry Redknapp's silks in the race. He has been very well backed and is now 28-1 from 66-1."

Water was set to be applied to all courses at Aintree on Thursday night in order to prevent the ground from drying out unduly.

After walking the track following racing, clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: "It has dried out through the day, as you would expect with the breeze and the sun. The jockeys said it was veering towards good by the end of the afternoon.

"So we are going to apply 4mm to 5mm of water to the whole course to maintain good to soft ground. There is the possibility of a shower overnight but not enough – or with enough reliability – to allow us to sit tight."

The crowd on the first day of the meeting was 25,082, which was down from 26,564 in 2022.

