Constitution Hill to face five rivals in Thursday's Aintree Hurdle

Constitution Hill, the hottest property in jump racing, is set to face five rivals on day one of the Grand National meeting on Thursday in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle .

Trained by Nicky Henderson, Michael Buckley's superstar is unbeaten in six races and was last seen bolting up in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Constitution Hill has never raced at Aintree and will be stepping up to two and a half miles for the first time under rules, although he had been set to tackle a similar trip at Ascot in November before being declared a non-runner due to unsuitable ground on that occasion.

A brilliant novice last season, he has continued his domination in open company this season, winning the Fighting Fifth Hurdle by 12 lengths, the Christmas Hurdle by 17 lengths and the Champion Hurdle by nine lengths.

He is a red-hot 2-11 favourite with sponsors William Hill to win the Aintree Hurdle, with Zanahiyr and stablemate Epatante considered his biggest threats in the market at 7-1 and 8-1 respectively. Epatante chased home Constitution Hill in both the Fighting Fifth and the Christmas Hurdle, while Zanahiyr was 13 lengths behind Constitution Hill in third at Cheltenham last month.

The field is completed by Sharjah, I Like To Move It and Sceau Royal.

Hills: 2-11 Constitution Hill, 7 Zanahiyr, 8 Epatante, 16 Sharjah, 20 I Like To Move It, 25 Sceau Royal

No Jonbon as Stage Star and Banbridge clash in Manifesto

Jonbon was not declared for Thursday's Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices' Chase , leaving Stage Star and Banbridge at the head of the market.

Stage Star made all the running to win the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, taking his chasing record to 4-5, and the Paul Nicholls-trained frontrunner is the sole pace angle in the race.

He will face a fresh Banbridge, who missed his intended target at Cheltenham due to the ground. Absent since finishing second to El Fabiolo at the Dublin Racing Festival, he remains unexposed over fences for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

Saint Roi will bid to continue the heroics of Willie Mullins, while Visionarian and Straw Fan Jack also feature in the five-strong field.

In the Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle , Mullins will saddle the likely favourite Zenta, a Grade 3 winner on Irish debut who was a close third to Lossiemouth in the Triumph Hurdle last month.

Bo Zenith has showed improved form in two starts since a disappointing British debut and after a white-hot start to April, Gary Moore will hope he can provide him with a second Grade 1 of the term.

Moore also saddles Perseus Way, who will reoppose the Adonis winner Nusret. Scriptwriter, who ran below form in the same race when sent off 6-4 favourite, is another with a chance.

