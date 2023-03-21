'Aintree is his most likely option now' - new target revealed for A Plus Tard after luckless Gold Cup run

A Plus Tard is reported to have come out of the Gold Cup "a little stiff", but connections say Aintree is his most likely target if the nine-year-old recovers in time.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned chaser was a brilliant winner of the Gold Cup last season and was travelling well in defence of his crown on Friday when hampered by the fall of Ahoy Senor six fences out.

The well-backed 4-1 chance dropped out of contention following the interference and was pulled up by Rachael Blackmore with three fences to go, but Cheveley Park's Richard Thompson is hopeful he could be fit for Aintree. He said: "Rachael said A Plus Tard was travelling well and I thought he seemed back to himself before he got hampered. Obviously the first two were very good on the day and A Plus Tard would have had to improve on last year to have won.