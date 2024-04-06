Aintree braced for heavy rain at the start of Grand National week

A drying weekend at Aintree is set to be followed by more wet weather in the days leading up to the start of the Grand National meeting on Thursday.

Seven days before Saturday's Randox Grand National , clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said the course was expecting a band of low pressure to bring some heavy rain at the beginning of next week.

The prospect of the National taking place in testing conditions was raised at the start of this week and the course has received around another 13mm since Wednesday. The ground at Aintree on Saturday was described as soft, heavy in the places on the Grand National course and soft on the hurdle and chase tracks.

Varma said: "We had a bit of rain yesterday and overnight and we've had a largely dry day today and are expecting the same tomorrow.

"There's a band of low pressure coming in somewhere through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday that will bring some heavy rain. The forecasts aren't quite sure when it will hit us at the moment.

"Looking to the end of next week, it's unsettled but hopefully not with any significant rain – it might just be showers."

The wet weather is continuing to affect meetings elsewhere in Britain and Ireland. There are three inspections scheduled for Sunday morning with Carlisle (7am) and Leopardstown (7.30am) checking for their afternoon fixtures, while Hexham is looking at 7.30am before declarations for Tuesday's meeting. Downpatrick's card on Sunday was cancelled on Saturday after 16mm of rain on Friday night.

