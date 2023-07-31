Will Goodwood give Frankie Dettori a glorious encore or is Gold Cup hero about to sink?

The Gold Cup at Royal Ascot was such good fun that we've decided to just do it again. Half the field and almost all the main protagonists from that race six weeks ago will get together once more for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup , a thrilling start to five days of top-class racing in Sussex, but the circumstances are sufficiently different that a revised outcome seems more likely than not.

That's my impression, anyway. The bookmakers are seemingly happy to take the Ascot result as their template. Courage Mon Ami won, so he's favourite. Coltrane was beaten three-quarters of a length, so he's about half a point bigger.

Subjectivist, third at Ascot, has since had to be retired, so Emily Dickinson, who was fourth, is chalked up as third-favourite. Simples! It's an easy game, being an odds compiler.