Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Glorious Goodwood
premium

Will Goodwood give Frankie Dettori a glorious encore or is Gold Cup hero about to sink?

The Gold Cup at Royal Ascot was such good fun that we've decided to just do it again. Half the field and almost all the main protagonists from that race six weeks ago will get together once more for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, a thrilling start to five days of top-class racing in Sussex, but the circumstances are sufficiently different that a revised outcome seems more likely than not.

That's my impression, anyway. The bookmakers are seemingly happy to take the Ascot result as their template. Courage Mon Ami won, so he's favourite. Coltrane was beaten three-quarters of a length, so he's about half a point bigger.

Subjectivist, third at Ascot, has since had to be retired, so Emily Dickinson, who was fourth, is chalked up as third-favourite. Simples! It's an easy game, being an odds compiler.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 31 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 31 July 2023
icon
more inGlorious Goodwood
more inGlorious Goodwood