'We’re going to stick to the five-furlong route' - Quinn outlines Glorious Goodwood and York plan for Highfield Princess

John Quinn plans to concentrate on the biggest five-furlong prizes during the second half of the season with Highfield Princess, who he reports to have bounced out of her two Group 1 assignments at Royal Ascot last month in fine form.

The six-year-old will get a first taste of the rollercoaster on the Sussex Downs that is Goodwood's five-furlong track in the richly endowed King George Qatar Stakes, having been third over seven furlongs at the Glorious meeting in 2021.

"We’re going to stick to the five-furlong route at the moment," said Quinn. "There are no easy Group races but we thought the King George might be a race in which she could get her head in front. She’s had a few battles when she’s run very well. We think she’ll like the track and then, all being well, we’ll roll on to York for the Nunthorpe."