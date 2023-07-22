Racing Post logo
'We’re going to stick to the five-furlong route' - Quinn outlines Glorious Goodwood and York plan for Highfield Princess

Jason Hart screams with joy as he wins the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes on Highfield Princess
Jason Hart wins the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes on Highfield Princess last seasonCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

John Quinn plans to concentrate on the biggest five-furlong prizes during the second half of the season with Highfield Princess, who he reports to have bounced out of her two Group 1 assignments at Royal Ascot last month in fine form.

The six-year-old will get a first taste of the rollercoaster on the Sussex Downs that is Goodwood's five-furlong track in the richly endowed King George Qatar Stakes, having been third over seven furlongs at the Glorious meeting in 2021.  

"We’re going to stick to the five-furlong route at the moment," said Quinn. "There are no easy Group races but we thought  the King George might be a race in which she could get her head in front. She’s had a few battles when she’s run very well. We think she’ll like the track and then, all being well, we’ll roll on to York for the Nunthorpe."

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 22 July 2023Last updated 14:51, 22 July 2023
