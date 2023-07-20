Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Glorious Goodwood

Watch: The Morning Dash | Goodwood day two preview show with Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Join Dave Orton, Tom Segal, Paul Kealy, Matt Williams and Brett Williams as they provide their best horse racing tips for day two of the 2023 Qatar Goodwood festival.

Sign up here. Money back as bonus up to £40 if your first bet loses + £10 casino bonus. 18+. begambleaware.org. New customers only. Minimum deposit £10. Debit cards only. Opt-in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3 x at minimum odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for seven days. Geographical restrictions and T&Cs apply.

Published on 2 August 2023Last updated 09:41, 2 August 2023
icon
more inGlorious Goodwood
more inGlorious Goodwood