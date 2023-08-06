Highfield Princess on track for Nunthorpe defence as delighted John Quinn sets aims for his mighty Goodwood quintet

John Quinn, who lost the Glorious Goodwood top trainer award only on countback, has expressed his delight at a fantastic week when all five of his runners made the frame and stable star Highfield Princess enhanced her claims of winning the Nunthorpe for the second successive year.

No trainer gained more winners than Quinn's three over the five days and, although Ralph Beckett took the honour with more seconds, the North Yorkshire trainer was left with plenty to smile about.

Quinn got off to a flyer when Lord Riddiford won the meeting's opening race for the third straight year and, after Breege was just denied in the following day's Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes, he was back in the winner's enclosure on Thursday with Jm Jungle