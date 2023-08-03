Jack Channon reveals burning desire as Johan delivers his biggest success

Just before 10am, the 12 ladies in white gilets who had assembled close to Goodwood's pre-parade ring were directed towards a fleet of Range Rovers. For every Markel Magnolia Cup rider there was a shiny black car, all of which then set off along Selhurstpark Road like a presidential motorcade. Last in the procession, but very much not least, was an inspirational figure.

Caroline Miller is 72 years old, which makes her a fair bit younger than the current and previous incumbents of the White House but a fair bit older than most people who ride in races down Goodwood's sprint track. On an afternoon when we were reminded of the benefits conferred by youth, Miller was a reminder that age need not be a barrier.

"I don't think about my age because I don't feel aches or pains," said Miller, who had also taken part in the charity race two years ago. "Age really isn't a problem. I've ridden all my life and just love it."