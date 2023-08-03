Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Glorious Goodwood
premium

Jack Channon reveals burning desire as Johan delivers his biggest success

Johan and James Doyle give Jack Channon the biggest win of his career in the Coral Golden Mile
Johan and James Doyle (left) give Jack Channon the biggest win of his career in the Coral Golden MileCredit: Edward Whitaker

Just before 10am, the 12 ladies in white gilets who had assembled close to Goodwood's pre-parade ring were directed towards a fleet of Range Rovers. For every Markel Magnolia Cup rider there was a shiny black car, all of which then set off along Selhurstpark Road like a presidential motorcade. Last in the procession, but very much not least, was an inspirational figure.

Caroline Miller is 72 years old, which makes her a fair bit younger than the current and previous incumbents of the White House but a fair bit older than most people who ride in races down Goodwood's sprint track. On an afternoon when we were reminded of the benefits conferred by youth, Miller was a reminder that age need not be a barrier.

"I don't think about my age because I don't feel aches or pains," said Miller, who had also taken part in the charity race two years ago. "Age really isn't a problem. I've ridden all my life and just love it."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 4 August 2023Last updated 19:00, 4 August 2023
icon
more inGlorious Goodwood
more inGlorious Goodwood