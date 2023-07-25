'He's grown up so much' - Equality primed to take on top sprinters in Goodwood's King George

Connections of Equality feel there is more to come from the talented sprinter before a potential clash with Highfield Princess in the King George Qatar Stakes.

The five-year-old is on course for Glorious Goodwood next week after landing the Group 3 Coral Charge at Sandown by a length and a half under William Buick.

"He's grown up so much with racing this year," said Sam Hoskins, racing manager to owners Kennet Valley Syndicates. "Hopefully, there's still more to come.