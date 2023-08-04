Glorious Goodwood going set to change on final day with track braced for further rain

Softer ground is anticipated for the fifth and final day of Glorious Goodwood on Saturday, with the course expected to be hit by significant rain in the morning.

Conditions were reported to be sticky and tacky by jockeys following the action on Friday, when Highfield Princess won the feature Group 2 King George Stakes on ground described as good to soft, soft in places, although racing started on soft, good to soft in places.

Clerk of the course Ed Arkell anticipates conditions changing again on Saturday with the forecast of plenty of rain. He said: "It's good to soft, soft in places at the moment, but rain is coming, and quite a lot of it by the forecast.

"I haven't had a proper look since this morning, but fairly heavy rain is expected tomorrow morning and then breaking up into heavier showers with some sun in the afternoon. It's absolutely certain the going will be impacted."

The Saturday of Glorious Goodwood is a crucial one for the course in terms of attendance, but crowd figures could be impacted by a train strike affecting services to Chichester, the closest station to the track.

Arkell added: "Apparently there will still be a London to Havant service and our shuttle buses will be running from Havant to here, so people can still get the train to Havant and then get the shuttle bus. We'll still be running that shuttle bus from Chichester as well, but obviously there won't be much of a train service from there."

