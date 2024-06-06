Racing Post logo
premium

Hong Kong star Vincent Ho finally back for more with Glorious Goodwood kicking off month-long stay in Britain

Vincent Ho: set to be in action at Goodwood for the first time next week
Vincent Ho: set to return to Britain next month for the first time in five yearsCredit: Lo Chun Kit/Getty Images

Leading Hong Kong jockey Vincent Ho is relishing the chance to return to Britain next month after aborting a scheduled trip last year due to injury.

Ho, the regular rider of Hong Kong sensation Golden Sixty, will base himself with Charlie Johnston in Middleham and plans to ride at Glorious Goodwood during a month-long stay.

A similar itinerary had to be scrapped at the last minute last year after Ho sustained a fractured T5 vertebra and concussion in a heavy fall when riding in Japan.

Andrew Dietz

