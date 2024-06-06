Britain
Hong Kong star Vincent Ho finally back for more with Glorious Goodwood kicking off month-long stay in Britain
Vincent Ho: set to return to Britain next month for the first time in five yearsCredit: Lo Chun Kit/Getty Images
Leading Hong Kong jockey Vincent Ho is relishing the chance to return to Britain next month after aborting a scheduled trip last year due to injury.
Ho, the regular rider of Hong Kong sensation Golden Sixty, will base himself with Charlie Johnston in Middleham and plans to ride at Glorious Goodwood during a month-long stay.
A similar itinerary had to be scrapped at the last minute last year after Ho sustained a fractured T5 vertebra and concussion in a heavy fall when riding in Japan.
Andrew DietzReporter
