Two-time Classic winner Blue Rose Cen to be aimed at Goodwood's Nassau Stakes

British racegoers will get a first chance to see the best filly in France next month after Christopher Head announced Blue Rose Cen will head to the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals' daughter of Churchill completed an historic treble this month when adding the Prix de Diane to the Poule d'Essai de Pouliches, having also been crowned France's champion two-year-old filly when landing the Prix Marcel Boussac last October.

And the door has been left open for a potential challenge for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, should she subsequently prove her stamina over a mile and a half.

"We've had long discussions with Leopoldo and we're going to keep her at the distance that we know she likes right now and she will encounter older fillies and mares," said Head. "That will give us an idea of what is on the market [at that trip] right now, and what we will be encountering until the end of the season.

"We wish to go to the Nassau Stakes on August 3. It's a beautiful race, very technical and on a wonderful racetrack. It's been a while that we've wanted to travel and try something new."

Head added: "It's pretty much the challenge taken on by Nashwa last year in winning the Diane and the Nassau Stakes, and it's something we want Blue Rose Cen to achieve."

Blue Rose Cen and Aurelien Lemaitre return after their Prix de Diane triumph

Blue Rose Cen took the step up from the mile of the Pouliches to 1m2½f in the Diane in her stride, recording the second-fastest time this century despite some pedestrian early fractions.

"The data from the Diane was very good and the times put her right in the mix for the best Group 1s over 2,000 metres [a mile and a quarter]," said Head. "Obviously you can't compare different tracks such as Goodwood and Chantilly, so there's a question to answer there. But she's a good traveller, she's in great shape and she has the mind to handle it all."

Head added: "It's important to know where we are against the best of the British and Irish fillies."

Head and Fernandez Pujals resisted the temptation to put Blue Rose Cen in the Arc just after her Pouliches success but, if all goes well at Goodwood, she will be given the chance to prove herself worthy of being supplemented for Europe's ultimate prize.

"I'm excited about the programme and we will try her over 2,400 metres [a mile and a half] because we need to know if she's capable of showing that turn of foot over the longer distance of the Arc," said Head. "She'll be entered in the Vermeille and after that we'll decide whether to go for the Opera [back over a mile and a quarter] or to supplement her into the Arc de Triomphe."

Christopher Head: "It's important for the stable to show we're capable of handling these kinds of challenges" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

William Hill still go 14-1 about Blue Rose Cen for the Arc, while most firms take a much more conservative view.

Head also confirmed that the same owner's Prix du Jockey Club runner-up Big Rock will be aimed at some of Europe's premier mile races through the second half of the season. His next race is set to be the Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques le Marois at Deauville, followed by the Prix du Moulin and potentially the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco Champions Day.

Both of Fernadez Pujals' flagbearers continue to be given bold and regular targets, with Head adding: "It's important for the stable to show we're capable of handling these kinds of challenges; building the career of a horse from two to three and showing that you can give them this kind of programme."

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.15 Longchamp, October 1)

William Hill: 6 Ace Impact, 7 Auguste Rodin, 8 Emily Upjohn, 12 Desert Crown King Of Steel, Savethelastdance, 14 Blue Rose Cen, Hukum, Soul Sister

