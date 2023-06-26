Charlie Johnston: 'We'll do everything we can to get Subjectivist to Glorious Goodwood'

Charlie Johnston hopes to get back-to-form staying star Subjectivist to the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup in August.

The six-year-old finished third in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last Thursday on his first run in Britain since winning the same race two seasons ago.

He was sidelined for 618 days with a career-threatening leg injury after that 2021 success and his trainer is taking nothing for granted as he looks ahead to Goodwood.

"He was sound on Friday morning," Johnston said. "Every time a horse with his history runs in those kind of races there are risks attached.

"Quite what effect the race will have had we won't really learn for another week or two. He'll have a quiet week, just swimming and water-walking with some anti-inflammatories to let things settle down.

"It will be when we go back cantering in a fortnight when we find out what, if any, effect this race has had. We'll do everything we can to get him to Goodwood."

Charlie Johnston: trainer of Subjectivist Credit: Richard Young

Subjectivist, who finished third on the second run of his comeback in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March, was beaten four and a half lengths behind Courage Mon Ami at Royal Ascot last week.

"I was delighted with how he ran," Johnston said. "I'd prepared myself very slightly for winning, and prepared myself for the injury raising its head again and him finishing out the back.

"There was a lot of pride to take from how he ran and a little bit of 'what could have been'. That this horse is still able to be placed in Gold Cups given he's had a career-ending injury makes you wonder how many of these races he would have won if things had been different.

"We're proud of the team at home because I know what's gone on over the last two or three months just to get him there, the hours everyone has put in."

