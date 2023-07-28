Racing Post logo
Demand strong for Glorious Goodwood as track reports big rise in crowds for first half of year

Goodwood: main meeting at the track starts on August 1
Goodwood: track's main meeting starts on TuesdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

A near eight per cent year-on-year rise in crowds during the first six months of the year has been welcomed by Goodwood's managing director Adam Waterworth before the start of the Qatar Goodwood festival on Tuesday.

A total of 68,260 people attended the first eight meetings at the track between January and June, compared to 63,372 during the same period last year, an increase of 7.71 per cent.

Tickets for all five days of next week's meeting, better known as Glorious Goodwood, are available but Waterworth warned that anybody interested in attending on the final day on Saturday might have to act fast.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 28 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 28 July 2023
