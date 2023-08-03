Assessing Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori's rides on day four of Glorious Goodwood

Frankie Dettori and Ryan Moore are just two of the star names who are riding at Glorious Goodwood. Both have tasted Group-class success already this week, but who are they riding on Friday?

Epictetus (2.25 Goodwood)

Trainers: John & Thady Gosden

Form: 2-1550

Ground preference: Doesn’t appear to show much preference, but likely to suit faster going

Spotlight view: Epictetus is looking to get his career back on track in this Group 3 contest. He finished runner-up to Derby winner Auguste Rodin in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity on his last run as a two-year-old but has failed to progress as expected this year. Midfield finishes in the Dante and the French Derby were followed by a 13th-place finish at Royal Ascot. A smaller field could see him be more competitive today

Forecast odds: 7-1

Epictetus 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dutch Decoy (3.00 Goodwood)

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Form: 542231

Ground preference: Consistent on a range of surfaces, but good ground appears to suit best

Spotlight view: Dutch Decoy has enjoyed a tremendously consistent season, finishing inside the top five on all of his last seven starts. Most of these have come in big-field contests and Frankie Dettori takes over the steering for the first time today. Solid each-way chances.

Forecast odds: 12-1

Dutch Decoy 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Equilateral (3.35 Goodwood)

Equilateral wins the 2021 Dubai Dash at Meydan Credit: Francois Nel (Getty Images)

Trainer: Charles Hills

Form: 884225

Ground preference: Tends to be kept to quicker surfaces, relatively untested with ease in the ground

Spotlight view: Bidding for his first win in this country since 2019 (winner in Meydan since). He is a consistent Group-class performer and will likely run his race. Would prefer a good pace to run into as he is usually help-up for a late challenge. Could get in the mix.

Forecast odds: 14-1

Equilateral 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Charles Hills

Mimikyu (4.10 Goodwood)

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Form: 710-23

Ground preference: Handles a range of ground but her peak RPR has come on good to soft

Spotlight view: Tackling softer underfoot conditions for the first time this season, Mimikyu looks to have a solid chance on all known form. Her two-and-three-quarter length beating of Eshaada in the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes last year is amongst the best form on offer, and if she responds well to the application of first-time cheekpieces then she could prove the main threat to strong favourite Hamish.

Forecast odds: 4-1

Mimikyu 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Loyal Touch (5.20 Goodwood)

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Form: 151-95

Ground preference: Untested on ground slower than good, not bred to handle soft conditions

Spotlight view: Running for the first time since being gelded, Loyal Touch needs to bounce back from a disappointing start to his season. Frankie gets back aboard and will have to be on the top of his game to negotiate a winning trip from stall 12.

Forecast odds: 12-1

Loyal Touch 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Nostrum and Ryan Moore win the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket Credit: Mark Cranham

Nostrum (2.25 Goodwood)

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Form: 113-1

Ground preference: Has been kept to good ground or quicker throughout his career so far

Spotlight view: Nostrum looks a potentially top-class colt as he tackles this Group 3 race, won two years by champion Baaeed. He looks likely to go off a short-priced favourite as he takes on six opponents in this mile contest. He made an excellent return to the track with a comfortable success in a Newmarket Listed race and has only tasted defeat once in his career so far. That defeat came in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes and underneath Moore, Nostrum should have little difficulty notching up his fourth career success today.

Forecast odds: 8-15

Nostrum 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Perotto (3.00 Goodwood)

Trainer: Roger Varian

Form: 09-701

Ground preference: Prefers quick ground but is relatively untested under softer conditions

Spotlight view: Perotto has a very wide draw to overcome as he seeks to follow up his last-time-out success at Sandown. Ryan Moore takes over from Tom Marquand and the pair will both have to be on their A-game to score from a draw as wide as stall 17.

Forecast odds: 14-1

Perotto 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Roger Varian

Equality (3.35 Goodwood)

Trainer: Charles Hills

Form: 3-0011

Ground preference: Versatile with regards to ground, today’s conditions will hold no fears

Spotlight view: Looks a progressive sprinter as he looks to rack up a hat-trick here. A five-and-a-half length success off a mark of 102 was followed by a comfortable victory in a Sandown Group 3. He looks to be improving in his five-year-old season and he bids to give trainer Charlie Hills his sixth win in the last seven renewals of this race.

Forecast odds: 5-1

Equality 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Charles Hills

Tuemessias Fox (4.10 Goodwood)

Trainer: Roger Varian

Form: 7-1104

Ground preference: Bred to handle cut in the ground, but has been largely kept away from it thus far

Spotlight view: Looks to be up against it in his bid for a first Group-class success. His run last time out was uninspiring and gives him 12 and a half lengths to find on today’s favourite Hamish. Hard to fancy on balance.

Forecast odds: 20-1

Teumessias Fox 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Andrew Balding

Loaded Gun (4.45 Goodwood)

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Form: 04431

Ground preference: Has held his form on ground varying from soft to firm

Spotlight view: Looks a battle-hardened two-year-old for top connections. Improved from a blowout in the Brocklesby which came on heavy ground. His suitability to conditions may have been called into question were it not for a soft ground success last time out. A draw in stall 10 tempers enthusiasm.

Forecast odds: 5-1

Loaded Gun 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Andrew Balding

Nader King (5.20 Goodwood)

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Form: 62-132

Ground preference: Looks to enjoy cut in the ground, performing well on several occasions

Spotlight view: Some strong form lines for this son of Camelot. He finished four lengths behind the top-class King Of Steel as a two-year-old and also bumped into Royal Ascot winner Burdett Road at Newbury earlier in the season. With Moore now taking the mount for the first time since he made his debut, a big run can be expected off a mark of 87.

Forecast odds: 7-2

Nader King 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Read these next:

Glorious Goodwood festival tips 2023: Friday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Glorious Goodwood tips: why this horse can win the Stewards' Cup on Saturday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.