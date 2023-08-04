Glorious Goodwood tips: why this horse can win the Stewards' Cup on Saturday

The Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35) is Saturday's feature race at Glorious Goodwood and a maximum field of 28 will scorch the Sussex turf in the big-field handicap sprint. Who will come out on top in the day's big betting heat?

By Stuart Redding

Albasheer missed all of 2022 but was a talented youngster and is better than his recent efforts suggest. There is a big race in him off this mark when things go his way.

Albasheer 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Archie Watson

By Sam Hardy

Andrew Balding knows the type of horse required to win here and I'm drawn to his runner King's Lynn here. A Group 2 winner last summer when landing the Temple Stakes at Haydock, he has since dropped from a mark of 111 to his current mark of 107 and looks well in with Harry Davies taking off a further 3lb due to his claim. He ran well from a poor draw in the Wokingham.

King's Lynn 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies (3lb) Tnr: Andrew Balding

By Charlie Huggins

The last eight winners of the Stewards' Cup have been rated 101 or higher so that helpfully whittles the 28-runner field down to six. Of those at the head of the weights, Rumstar appeals most.

Jonathan Portman's sprinter was not disgraced when sixth in a Listed event on his reappearance before finishing fifth in the Commonwealth Cup, with both races won by July Cup hero Shaquille.

Rumstar's only previous handicap start came when landing a nursery over course and distance at this meeting last year so he has to be of interest dropping from Group level. He is also the only three-year-old in the line-up, and runners from this age group have experienced greatest success in this race since 2014.

Rumstar 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Jonathan Portman

By Matt Rennie

The admirable veteran landed this in 2020 from a high draw and coming from stall 23 may help him land the spoils once again.

Commanche Falls, the winner of the last two Stewards' Cups, was drawn in 23 when victorious in 2021 and this David O'Meara-trained nine-year-old caught the eye when fourth behind stablemate Aberama Gold at York last weekend.

He goes off the same rating of 97 in this and that was his last winning mark, off which he landed an equally competitive handicap at York's Ebor meeting last summer.

Summerghand 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

By James Hill

Charlie Hills has won this race twice before and both his entries are in with a serious shout. If you wish to side with the favourite Orazio that's perfectly fair. He has lots going for him, but I just can't get over how short his odds are and 11-2 is just plain silly.

Stablemate Tanmawwy is far better value. He carries a penalty for his win at Windsor last time and I like the way he's being campaigned. Like Orazio, he holds a Group-race entry.

Tanmawwy 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (5lb) Tnr: Charles Hills

Read these next:

'He made a mockery of his opening mark and can go in again' - your Galway and Goodwood questions answered

Glorious Goodwood and Galway tips: why this horse can win at either of the two big festivals this week

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.