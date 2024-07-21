- More
Galway Plate favourite Perceval Legallois and My Mate Mozzie set to lead Cromwell team into battle at Ballybrit
Perceval Legallois has been installed as one of the favourites for the Tote Galway Plate and Gavin Cromwell thinks he could thrive in the €270,000 event on Wednesday week.
The trainer, who is seeking a maiden success in the big Ballybrit prize, expects the trip to be ideal for the unexposed seven-year-old. A total of 33 horses were entered for the Galway Plate and Perceval Legallois was immediately made favourite by most firms at 6-1.
Early support for In Excelsis Deo, who is also owned by JP McManus, saw BoyleSports cut Harry Fry's representative to 6-1 alongside Perceval Legallois, while Paddy Power also made the pair joint-favourites.
Published on inIreland
Last updated
- 'There's no point hanging around when you've a mare like her' - Brighterdaysahead to be sent straight over fences
- Curragh debut winner with 'plenty of class' according to trainer Aidan O'Brien backed into favourite for 2025 Derby
- Connections of hat-trick-seeking Petrol Head set for anxious wait to see if he can creep into the Galway Hurdle
- HRI reports drop in attendances, entries, runners and field sizes in first six months of 2024
- 'We made Galway history and partied so hard I missed four flights - 26 years later we want to do it again'
