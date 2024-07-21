Galway Plate favourite Perceval Legallois and My Mate Mozzie set to lead Cromwell team into battle at Ballybrit

Perceval Legallois has been installed as one of the favourites for the Tote Galway Plate and Gavin Cromwell thinks he could thrive in the €270,000 event on Wednesday week.

The trainer, who is seeking a maiden success in the big Ballybrit prize, expects the trip to be ideal for the unexposed seven-year-old. A total of 33 horses were entered for the Galway Plate and Perceval Legallois was immediately made favourite by most firms at 6-1.

Early support for In Excelsis Deo , who is also owned by JP McManus, saw BoyleSports cut Harry Fry's representative to 6-1 alongside Perceval Legallois, while Paddy Power also made the pair joint-favourites.