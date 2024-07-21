Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:40 CartmelHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:40 CartmelHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

Galway Plate favourite Perceval Legallois and My Mate Mozzie set to lead Cromwell team into battle at Ballybrit

Perceval Legallois ridden by Mark Walsh at the 2024 Punchestown festival
Perceval Legallois: 6-1 joint-favourite for the Tote Galway Plate with BoylesportsCredit: Caroline Norris

Perceval Legallois has been installed as one of the favourites for the Tote Galway Plate and Gavin Cromwell thinks he could thrive in the €270,000 event on Wednesday week.

The trainer, who is seeking a maiden success in the big Ballybrit prize, expects the trip to be ideal for the unexposed seven-year-old. A total of 33 horses were entered for the Galway Plate and Perceval Legallois was immediately made favourite by most firms at 6-1. 

Early support for In Excelsis Deo, who is also owned by JP McManus, saw BoyleSports cut Harry Fry's representative to 6-1 alongside Perceval Legallois, while Paddy Power also made the pair joint-favourites. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inIreland

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland