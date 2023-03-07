150-1, 40-1... can McLoughlin the magician pull another rabbit out of the hat in Irish Grand National?

Dermot McLoughlin is hoping Captain CJ will be the next rabbit he pulls out of his hat at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday as the trainer attempts an audacious hat-trick in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National.

Having won the last two runnings of Ireland's richest jumps race with horses starting at 150-1 and 40-1, McLoughlin is hoping Captain CJ can recapture his form of a few seasons ago, when he won a Grade 2 at Navan, to lead his charge at Fairyhouse on April 10.

Weights for the Irish Grand National were released on Tuesday morning with Gordon Elliott (19) and Willie Mullins (14) responsible for 33 out of the 84 entries.

Savills Chase winner and Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup-bound Conflated has top weight with 11st 12lb, while other big names include Galvin (11st 9lb), Stattler (11st 7lb) and Fury Road (11st 5lb).

The last British-trained winner of the race was Shutthefrontdoor in 2014 and there are six potential overseas challengers next month, most notably the Venetia Williams-trained Royale Pagaille, who finished runner-up in the King George in December.

However, it is McLoughlin who has had the magic touch in recent years and he has three entries this time around in last year's winner Lord Lariat, Captain CJ and The Echo Boy.

Speaking about their chances, the trainer said: "I'm hoping Captain CJ will be my main hope if he gets in. He needs plenty to come out, but if he sneaks in with a nice weight I'd be delighted.

Dermot McLoughlin: "Captain CJ will be my main hope if he gets in" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"He was a classy operator a few years ago, but got a leg injury and missed a lot of time. He won the Ten Up at Navan in 2020 and had some good horses behind him that day, so if we could get him back to that sort of form it would be great.

"He's running in the Leinster National at Naas on Sunday, and if he were to run well in that, all roads would lead back to Fairyhouse."

Lord Lariat is a 20-1 shot with the sponsors to repeat his success of 12 months ago, but McLoughlin is priming him for a crack at the English National at Aintree five days later.

The trainer said: "Lord Lariat goes to Aintree. That's been the plan all season for him and I was delighted with his run over hurdles at Leopardstown the other day. I loved the way he hit the line and Aintree is made for him. The rhythm of the race will suit and he'll jump away. I'm looking forward to it."

Irish Grand National

BoyleSports: 12 Ain't That A Shame, Gaillard Du Mesnil, Panda Boy, 14 Stumptown, Thedevilscoachman, Carefully Selected, Frontal Assault, Mahler Mission, Max Flamingo, 16 bar

