Will Mullins have the last laugh again on April Fool's Day as Nick Rockett prepares for lift-off?
It took Willie Mullins 31 years to win the Irish Grand National. It might be April Fool's Day, but that is no joke.
Burrows Saint belatedly ended the drought in 2019, and I Am Maximus somehow managed to hand him a second success last year under an outrageous Paul Townend steer, but this is one Irish concert where the backing singers get a chance to headline the main stage.
Dermot McLoughlin, who hits the bullseye by turning 50 today, has gatecrashed the occasion more than anyone else in recent years. Freewheelin Dylan was 150-1 when he won in 2021 and the following year Lord Lariat scored at 40-1.
Published on 31 March 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:51, 31 March 2024
- 2.40 Fairyhouse: Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka search for Easter winner with exciting juvenile in 'fantastic form'
- 3.50 Fairyhouse: Can Champion Hurdle fourth Zarak The Brave fend off British challenger Brewin'upastorm?
- 4.20 Fairyhouse: Saint Sam the one to beat but Journey With Me an intriguing contender in Grade 2 chase
- 2.55 Kempton: dual Group 1-winning globetrotter Dubai Honour tees up Hong Kong trip with Listed test
- 5.00 Fairyhouse: 'The 5lb we're claiming brings him right into the mix' - top trainers assess their Irish Grand National chances
