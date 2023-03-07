Find out the nine horses scratched from the 2023 Grand National

Nine horses have been scratched from the Randox Grand National at the latest acceptance stage, including 2021 fourth Burrows Saint.

The Rich Ricci-owned chaser has not run this season and unseated his rider when contesting the 4m2½f event last year.

He was among several big-priced entries to be taken out the famous race.

Minella Times, who won the National in 2021 under Rachael Blackmore, was scratched following his recent retirement, while the similarly JP McManus-owned Sporting John will not run.

Gordon Elliott has taken out Ash Tree Meadow and Frontal Assault, while four British-trained horses are no longer in contention – Riders Onthe Storm, Fiddlerontheroof, Grumpy Charley and Iwilldoit.

Iwilldoit: Classic Chase has not qualified for the Grand National Credit: Getty Images

Iwilldoit was scratched in advance of the deadline having failed to qualify for the race, with quick ground preventing him from gaining a sixth run over fences before February 19.

He won the Classic Chase for Sam Thomas and Diamond Racing when last in action at Warwick in January and is entered in the Boulton Group Midlands National at Uttoxeter on Saturday week.

There are 73 remaining entries for the £1 million contest and last year’s winner Noble Yeats heads the betting at a best-price 11-1 with bet365. Ain’t That A Shame is the last horse to make the cut at this stage, with the next scratching stage on March 28.

Horses taken out of the Grand National

Minella Times

Burrows Saint

Ash Tree Meadow

Frontal Assault

Sporting John

Riders Onthe Storm

Fiddlerontheroof

Grumpy Charley

Iwilldoit

