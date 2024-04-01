Racing Post logo
Reports

2024 Irish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won

Find out where your selections finished in the 2024 Irish Grand National, Monday's big race at Fairyhouse.

Irish Grand National finishing positions

Intense Raffles (13-2)

Any Second Now (14-1)
Minella Cocooner (20-1)
4 Frontal Assault (25-1)
History Of Fashion (50-1)
We'llhavewan (13-2)
7 Nick Rockett (4-1 F)
8 Where It All Began (16-1)
9 Yeah Man (8-1)
10 Hartur D'Arc (20-1)

PU Dior Ker (80-1)
PU Dunboyne (40-1)
PU Good Time Jonny (10-1)
PU Street Value (33-1)
PU Where's Frankie (16-1)
PU Cool Survivor (50-1)
PU Senior Chief (10-1)
PU Daily Present (16-1)
Fell Favori De Champdou (14-1)
UR Churchstonewarrior (50-1)

Non-runner: Royal Thief

Intense Raffles holds off Any Second Now to give Thomas Gibney and JJ Slevin second Irish Grand National success 

Drama for punters as 1.01 in-running shot chinned on the line in action-packed opener at Fairyhouse 

Published on 1 April 2024inReports

Last updated 17:48, 1 April 2024

