2024 Irish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
Find out where your selections finished in the 2024 Irish Grand National, Monday's big race at Fairyhouse.
Irish Grand National finishing positions
1 Intense Raffles (13-2)
2 Any Second Now (14-1)
3 Minella Cocooner (20-1)
4 Frontal Assault (25-1)
5 History Of Fashion (50-1)
6 We'llhavewan (13-2)
7 Nick Rockett (4-1 F)
8 Where It All Began (16-1)
9 Yeah Man (8-1)
10 Hartur D'Arc (20-1)
PU Dior Ker (80-1)
PU Dunboyne (40-1)
PU Good Time Jonny (10-1)
PU Street Value (33-1)
PU Where's Frankie (16-1)
PU Cool Survivor (50-1)
PU Senior Chief (10-1)
PU Daily Present (16-1)
Fell Favori De Champdou (14-1)
UR Churchstonewarrior (50-1)
Non-runner: Royal Thief
Published on 1 April 2024inReports
Last updated 17:48, 1 April 2024
