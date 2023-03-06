Supreme favourite Facile Vega 'one of the worst results of the festival' for William Hill

Punters are putting their faith in to get Willie Mullins off to a flying start at the Cheltenham Festival, as last year's Champion Bumper hero has been cut to 2-1 for the with William Hill.

Facile Vega was as short at 8-11 for the Cheltenham Festival opener on March 14 after winning his first two starts over hurdles, but had drifted out to 5-1 after losing his unbeaten record in emphatic style at the Dublin Racing Festival, where he trailed in last of the five finishers behind stablemate Il Etait Temps.

However, the son of five-time festival winner Quevega has been firmly supported in recent days, with William Hill cutting him shortest and nominating him as one of their worst results of the meeting.

"Facile Vega has been extremely popular in recent days," William Hill spokesman Lee Phelps said. "Given we had laid plenty of him before his blip at the Dublin Racing Festival, he is one of the worst results of the festival for us."

Facile Vega: well supported to bounce back to form in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Mullins was unhappy with the ride given by stable jockey Paul Townend on Facile Vega at Leopardstown, saying "everyone could see they were going too fast – Paul will have to ride him like a racehorse in the future, today he rode him like a machine", and has indicated the six-year-old will be ridden with more restraint at Cheltenham.

The trainer has won the Supreme five times in the last decade, including with Champion Bumper hero Champagne Fever in 2013, but will face stern opposition this year. Grade 1 winner Marine Nationale is next best in the market, with Hills making the tactical decision to push him out to 4-1.

Phelps added: "Marine Nationale has also had his supporters, but by going 4-1 we are looking to reduce our liabilities on the favourite should he get Willie Mullins and his supporters off to a dream start."

Mullins trains 12 of the 28 favourites at the meeting and appears to have excellent chances with El Fabiolo (Arkle), Gaillard Du Mesnil (National Hunt Chase), Energumene (Champion Chase), Blood Destiny (Triumph), Galopin Des Champs (Gold Cup) and Allegorie De Vassy (Mares' Chase).

Mullins saddled ten winners last year and Sky Bet go 11-10 he will have nine or more this time round.

William Hill: 2-1 Facile Vega, 4 Marine Nationale, Impaire Et Passe, 6 Il Etait Temps, Luccia, Gaelic Warrior, 12 High Definition, Tahmuras, 14 bar

