Gigginstown and Willie Mullins back on Grade 1 trail together and eyeing explosive start to Dublin Racing Festival

Eddie O'Leary has described the Gigginstown team right now as a combination of "horses with zimmer frames and the rest in prams", but hopes youngsters Storm Heart and Predators Gold can prove the future is bright for the rejuvenated operation by justifying favouritism in the opening two races at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The biggest news to emerge from the day-one declarations was the absence of Gaelic Warrior from the Goffs Irish Arkle , depriving jump racing fans of a blockbuster showdown with the unbeaten Marine Nationale .

Gaelic Warrior will instead wait for the Ladbrokes Novice Chase on Sunday with Facile Vega stepping in to his shoes for another clash with Marine Nationale, but Willie Mullins' artillery for the meeting appears more powerful than ever.