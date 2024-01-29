Adrian Keatley to send mare to Dublin Racing Festival - and calls on other British-based trainers to follow suit
Adrian Keatley is set to saddle a rare British-trained runner at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend and questioned why more do not do the same.
Keatley, a Kildare native who relocated to North Yorkshire in the 2019-20 season, plans to saddle Belle Of Annandale in the €100,000 Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle (12.40) at Leopardstown on Sunday.
Just a handful of British-trained horses are entered over the two days, a year on from only three making the journey last year.
Published on 29 January 2024
Last updated 17:30, 29 January 2024
