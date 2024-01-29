Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Dublin Racing Festival
premium

Adrian Keatley to send mare to Dublin Racing Festival - and calls on other British-based trainers to follow suit

Adrian Keatley: enjoyed a fifth winner in the past fortnight
Adrian Keatley: set to run Belle Of Annandale at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekendCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Adrian Keatley is set to saddle a rare British-trained runner at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend and questioned why more do not do the same.

Keatley, a Kildare native who relocated to North Yorkshire in the 2019-20 season, plans to saddle Belle Of Annandale in the €100,000 Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle (12.40) at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Just a handful of British-trained horses are entered over the two days, a year on from only three making the journey last year.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 29 January 2024inDublin Racing Festival

Last updated 17:30, 29 January 2024

icon
more inDublin Racing Festival
more inDublin Racing Festival