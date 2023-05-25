The stats say it's one of the most open Derbys in recent years - so who might be the plunge horse?

‘It’s a wide-open Derby’ has been the cry of every pundit ahead of the , after what most would agree was an inconclusive set of trials and a 2,000 Guineas from which fifth-placed Dubai Mile was the only horse who enhanced his reputation en route for Epsom.

One reason for the confusion surrounding the head of the market is undoubtedly the complete eclipse of winter Derby favourite in the Guineas.

That left a mantle begging to be seized, but in the subsequent trials at Chester, Lingfield and York, no individual colt has separated themselves from the pack.