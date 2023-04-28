New early start time could force Aidan O'Brien to bring Derby team to Epsom day before Classic

An earlier start time for the Betfred Derby could mean a change of routine for Aidan O'Brien's runners when the most successful trainer in the history of the race goes in search of a ninth win in the Epsom Classic on June 3.

Plans revealed on Wednesday to run this year's race at 1.30pm to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final have been met with criticism, with Derby-winning rider John Reid labelling it a "sad day" for the sport.

Running the Derby as the second race of an eight-race card also brings logistical challenges for the likes of O'Brien, whose preference is to travel his horses from Ireland on the morning of the race. However, moving the start time from 4.30pm to 1.30pm means he will now have to consider alternative travel arrangements for his team, which includes 5-2 ante-post favourite Auguste Rodin.

"We always bring them over in the morning," said O'Brien. "We haven't decided anything yet but there is a big chance we wouldn't be able to do that now. That's the way we've always done it but I'd imagine starting that early we wouldn't be able to do it. It would be a very early start now."

Despite having to potentially change a winning routine, O'Brien, who first won the Derby with Galileo in 2001, was pragmatic about the race having to move as a one-off to avoid a clash with events at Wembley.

He added: "It's like everything in life, we'll have to adapt and that's just the way it is. Not everything can suit everybody all of the time."

Serpentine wins the Derby for Aidan O'Brien in 2020 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Terrestrial television coverage from Epsom on Derby day will begin half an hour before the first race at 12.50pm on ITV1 after the Cup final, featuring Manchester City and Manchester United, was brought forward to 3pm due to safety concerns. Action from Epsom will continue on ITV4 at 2.15pm when coverage of the FA Cup begins on ITV's main channel.

Group 1-winning trainer Owen Burrows was not alone when highlighting a preference for the race to be scheduled for during half-time in the football and even being screened to fans in Wembley stadium.

"Someone said on social media about running it at half-time and then beaming the race through to the stadium," said Burrows. "I know there's so much red tape and it might not have been doable but it would have been quite nice if we could have jumped on the football-fan bandwagon and made it viewable for the guys in Wembley. It's a one-off that it's clashed but if it had been doable to run in it at half-time, it would have been quite nice."

Concerns have also been voiced that the remainder of Derby day will fall flat after the big race is run so early on the card, and Burrows acknowledged the challenge Epsom faces. He added: "It's up to Epsom to try and keep everyone on their toes and enjoying it but what they do I don't know."

There was more problematic news for the Derby on Thursday when the train drivers' union Aslef announced three more days of rail strikes in May and June, including Derby day on June 3. The train companies on strike include the main intercity operators and commuter services around England. Strikes will also take place on Friday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 31.

