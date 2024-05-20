The Front Page: could Economics still head to Epsom?

To run or not to run? That is the big question facing William Haggas and one that is answered by the panel in this week's edition of The Front Page.

Peter Scargill assesses Economic's devastating Dante triumph and gives his perspective on whether Haggas is right in being opposed to a Derby challenge.

Having been at Newbury on Saturday, Jonathan Harding talks about Audience's shock Lockinge Stakes success – and also the latest high-profile split involving Amo Racing.

This week's show ends with Lee Mottershead praising the decision made by Corach Rambler's connections to retire the 2023 Grand National hero, while we also salute the great Harchibald, who died last week aged 25.

Watch The Front Page here



