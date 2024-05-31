'He's a seriously fast horse' - full field of 20 get set for an intriguing three-year-old Dash

It was intuitive to think that a 'Dash' for three-year-olds was answering a genuine call. The breeding pool is increasingly bent towards sprinters. A healthy attendance of 14 last year has become a full field of 20 this time and it is expected to stay there now. If nothing else, 0-90 handicaps worth £75,000 are appealing enough on their own.

You can be ahead of the game if able to identify the best trials for this race and there is an obvious shortlist of two. One takes place at the Dante meeting and was where last year's first and second had their prep runs. Enchanting , Ziggy's Missile and Vince L'Amour were all down the field at York. The last-named also represents the other likely trial, which is at Chester the week before.

That race is a more likely key to this year's three-year-old 'Dash'. Vince L'Amour was second, having pinged the lids just like winner Knicks . Due For Luck was an unlucky loser in third, while fourth-placed Blue Storm was a more subtle eyecatcher. All four run here, and all but Vince L'Amour have got a wing draw. That has often been important in finding the winner of the all-age 'Dash', while Tatterstall was only one off the stands' rail when winning this race last year.

On that basis, Blue Storm in 20 makes an appealing value play, although he could find it hard to catch a likely pace-setter on his side in the Irish-trained Sturlasson . That horse has flown from the stalls on his two runs this year, and with race fitness and decent ground at Navan last time he never looked like being caught.

The course profiles at Navan and Epsom could hardly be more different. Yet if Oisin Murphy deploys identical tactics today, Sturlasson could be just as tough to peg back.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Wright stuff

George Scott’s new apprentice Liam Wright gets a chance to shine on the big stage on Billy Webster , who is sporting first-time blinkers in a maximum 20-runner turnout for the three-year-old version of the Dash.

The 5lb claimer has partnered Billy Webster at home on Scott’s favoured territory of the Between the Ditches gallop in Newmarket and the pair have a decent draw in stall 12.

Scott said: “Liam joined us a couple of months ago and is a very good kid. He’s hit the crossbar a couple of times. He works hard, talks very well and deserves a nice ride in a nice race like this.”

On the chances of Billy Webster, Scott added: “There are 20 runners over the sprint track at Epsom so anything can happen but he has a good record over five furlongs. He wouldn’t want any more rain but he’s worked nicely in the blinkers and he could be competitive.”

What they say

Tom Marquand, rider of Myconian

Amy’s [Murphy] horses are going really well. He’s a good horse and, if he’s in top form after a little break, shouldn’t be far away.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Sturlasson

He’s coming over from Ireland and won very well the last day. I don’t know what sort of grip the handicapper has on him, but with a race like this you need plenty of luck in-running.

Gemma Tutty, trainer of Blue Storm

We like him a lot. He’s a seriously fast horse who did things the wrong way around at Chester last time. He’s drawn well in 20 and if he drops his head early he could be in business.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Mashadi

He ran very well in first-time blinkers over a stiff six at Ascot last time when he just got tired but we think the drop to five furlongs will play to his strengths.

Peter Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Rogue Enforcer

Hopefully the ground doesn’t dry out too much and he’s worked nicely on the Limekilns since his last run. He’s drawn in five so we’ll see how that pans out.

Tim Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of Doctor Vuby , Ziggy’s Missile and The Coffee Pod

Doctor Vuby has struggled with his wind in his last couple of races so we’ve had that tidied up. He’s drawn well and he does have a 21lb turnaround with Ziggy’s Missile on their Wolverhampton run. Ziggy’s Missile disappointed us at York last time but his best form has been on the all-weather. Hopefully some ease in the ground will help him. Some of The Coffee Pod’s form is 6lb ahead of his mark. He has become a free runner so we’ve gone for the cheekpieces and the track should suit him.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Tan Rapido

He didn’t get into a rhythm at Sandown on his return the other day but the sharp track should suit him and if he settles he should run well. The only downside is his draw in stall one.

Dylan Cunha, trainer of Mart

He's got a good draw and has actually come out of his win on Tuesday better than he went into it. He's improving all the time, he's tough and honest, and I'm hoping from his draw he'll get out on the rail and gallop. He's under a 6lb penalty and probably has his work cut out.



James Horton, trainer of Grandlad

Adam Farragher taught him something at Goodwood last time when he was looking at the crowd and the grandstand before knuckling down to win. He has a nice chance in a competitive race.

Michael Keady, joint-trainer of Split The Profit

He’s still a maiden but has been running with credit and hitting the crossbar. He's been slow away previously but is jumping much faster in his stalls training at home and wouldn’t be without a chance off bottom weight if breaking well.

Reporting by David Milnes

