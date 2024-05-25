Fifteen left in Betfred Oaks as Ralph Beckett and Aidan O'Brien account for nine of the remaining entries

Ralph Beckett has left four of his six entries in the Betfred Oaks (4.30 ) to stand their ground at the six-day confirmation stage for Friday's Classic, while Aidan O'Brien left in all but Content.

Beckett scratched Classical Song and Meribella, but could still field as many as four, with Cheshire Oaks winner and third Forest Fairy and Seaward potentially joined by Lingfield Trial winner You Got To Me and Treasure , who finished a close-up fourth for the King and Queen.

The prospect of a second Classic runner for their majesties just nine months after Desert Hero was third in the St Leger may depend on whether Epsom sees some rain during the week.

"We're watching the forecast a bit as she's a filly that would probably appreciate a bit of cut in the ground, but all the options are still open," said racing manager John Warren.

You Got To Me: one of the four possible runners for Ralph Beckett Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien confirmed favourite Ylang Ylang as well as Opera Singer , Buttons and Everlasting , who are all due to line up in Sunday's Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Ballydoyle could also field Rubies Are Red , who is no bigger than 4-1 after finishing fast to be second to You Got To Me at Lingfield.

The shortest-priced among the ten fillies to come out at Saturday's confirmation stage was the David Menuisier-trained Tamfana, who remains on course for the Prix de Diane, although he could still run War Chimes in the Oaks.

In the Group 1 Coronation Cup (3.10 ) on the same card, the Harry Charlton-trained Time Lock was supplemented by owners Juddmonte. The five-year-old mare improved last season to win a Group 3 at Newmarket and was last seen finishing second in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes on her reappearance this term.

Aidan O'Brien left four in contention against the favourite and last year's winner Emily Upjohn, including Continuous, Luxembourg and Auguste Rodin, who lines up in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday.

Buttons Aidan O'Brien

Caught U Looking Noel Meade

Dance Sequence Charlie Appleby

Everlasting Aidan O'Brien

Ezeliya Dermot Weld

Forest Fairy Ralph Beckett

Making Dreams Karl Burke

Opera Singer Aidan O'Brien

Rubies Are Red Aidan O'Brien

Seaward Ralph Beckett

Secret Satire Andrew Balding

Treasure Ralph Beckett

War Chimes David Menuisier

Ylang Ylang Aidan O'Brien

You Got To Me Ralph Beckett

Coral: 2 Ylang Ylang, 4 Ezeliya, Rubies Are Red, 7 Forest Fairy, 8 You Got To Me, 11 Secret Satire, 20 Treasure, 25 Buttons, Dance Sequence, 33 bar

Harry Charlton rolls the dice in supplementing Time Lock for Coronation Cup

Nine entries stood their ground for Friday's Group 1 Holland Cooper Coronation Cup, while the potential field has swollen to ten thanks to Juddmonte's decision to supplement Jockey Club Stakes runner-up Time Lock at a cost of £25,000.

"Her next target was the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, which is another month away," said trainer Harry Charlton. "She's an older filly who is sound and ready to run and we were keen to take our chance, hoping that a few might be going elsewhere and it might cut up to a nice field for her."

Last season's Derby winner Auguste Rodin is one of three remaining entries who are due to take their chance in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, alongside White Birch and Hans Andersen .

St Leger winner Continuous could kick off his four-year-old career here while Emily Upjohn looks set to defend her crown after finishing fifth in the Dubai Sheema Classic on her reappearance. Feed The Flame would be the first French-trained runner in the Coronation since Dolniya and Flintshire were outpointed by Pether's Moon in 2015.

Auguste Rodin Aidan O'Brien

Continuous Aidan O'Brien

Dubai Honour William Haggas

Feed The Flame Pascal Bary

Hamish William Haggas

Hans Andersen Aidan O'Brien

Luxembourg Aidan O'Brien

Time Lock Harry Charlton

White Birch John Joseph Murphy

Emily Upjohn John and Thady Gosden

Coral: 8-11 Emily Upjohn, 11-4 Luxembourg, 7-1 Feed The Flame, 8-1 Continuous, White Birch, 10-1 Time Lock, 12-1 Dubai Honour, 14-1 Auguste Rodin, 25-1 bar

