Point Lonsdale the big springer in classy Coronation Cup while Savethelastdance support continues in Oaks

Market movers: Savethelastdance odds-on for Oaks

Savethelastdance is set to go off odds-on in the Oaks with strong support on Friday morning seeing her price trimmed to 4-5 (from 10-11).

She could be just the third filly to be sent off at a price shorter than evens in the Oaks this century. Her trainer Aidan O'Brien was responsible for odds-on winner Minding in 2016 and Rhododendron, who was beaten at 8-11 by the brilliant Enable the following year.

Ladbrokes report significant interest in the favourite last night and this morning and spokesperson Nicola McGeady said: "Oaks betting ramped up last night, with Aidan O'Brien's Savethelastdance emerging as the one everyone wants to be with.

"She's been really strong this morning too and is now odds-on for Classic glory this afternoon."

The daughter of Galileo is still available at 10-11 with the race sponsors Betfred but her main market rival Soul Sister has drifted to 3-1 (from 11-4). She is the mount of six-time Oaks winner Frankie Dettori, who is having his final ride in the race.

The O'Brien-trained Be Happy has also attracted interest in the market, shortening to 28-1 (from 33) and Maman Joon is 33-1 (from 50) on just the second start of her career.

Point Lonsdale: won the Ormonde Stakes at Chester last time out Credit: Edward Whitaker

Recent Chester Group 2 winner Point Lonsdale has been extremely strong in the betting for the Dahlbury Coronation Cup (3.10), shortening to 7-2 (from 5) for O'Brien. It comes as last year's Irish Derby winner Westover has been a drifter, going 5-2 (from 9-4).

2.00

Bobsleigh 5-1 (from 13-2)

2.35

Fantastic Fox 11-2 (from 6)

3.10

Point Lonsdale 7-2 (from 5)

3.45

Majestic 7-2 (from 5)

Masekela 8-1 (from 10)

4.40

Be Happy 28-1 (from 33)

Maman Joon 33 (from 50)

Updated at 12.30pm

View on course: mixed emotions ahead of big day

Racing Post reporter Lewis Porteous is on track ahead of Oaks day at Epsom

It's an overcast and breezy morning at Epsom but even at 10.30am the track is a hive of activity. An army of raceday staff are getting their final briefings for the day in the stands while the press tent, located just beyond the winning post, is filling up nicely.

Inevitably, protests and disruption planned for Derby day on Saturday are hot topics across the course and the likes of Julie Harrington and Nevin Truesdale, chief executives of the BHA and Jockey Club respectively, are on the ground, as is Jockey Club regional director Ian Renton.

Epsom: ground is good to firm for Oaks day Credit: Edward Whitaker

However, protesters are certainly not the only talking points, with a barnstorming Betfred Oaks, featuring a heavyweight clash between Aidan O'Brien and the Gosdens, and a high quality Dahlbury Coronation Cup, the focus on the track today.

It might be Frankie Dettori's last Oaks but rather than Soul Sister, Savethelastdance seems the popular selection with both reporters and bookmakers to give O'Brien more Classic success at 4.30pm.

Posted at 11.20am

Going update: Bookies bracing for record times on quickest Oaks ground for 22 years

The Betfred Oaks (4.30 ) is set to be run on good to firm ground for the first time in 22 years after conditions at Epsom quickened overnight before the start of the Derby festival on Friday.

It has been a dry, sunny and warm week at the Surrey track and the course has undergone around 20mm of watering since Saturday in preparation. Good was taken out of the going description on Friday morning and conditions will continue to be sunny and warm for racing.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said another 5mm will be put on the track after racing ahead of the Derby on Saturday.

Cooper said on Friday morning: "It's dried overnight. I walked it at 4pm on Thursday afternoon and thought it was good, good to firm in places but it's been a windy, dry night and there's absolutely no dew here whatsoever.

"It's overcast this morning but we're expecting the sun to break through late morning or at the latest midday. It should be a dry day with highs of about 20C."

He added: "The whole situation is not too dissimilar to 2001 but we'll definitely be irrigating here tonight. Our current thinking is that we'll be getting up to 5mm on the track as a whole and see where that takes us."

When the Oaks was contested on good to firm ground in 2001, Aidan O'Brien won with favourite Imagine in the dark navy John Magnier silks and the same connections are responsible for this year's market leader Savethelastdance. She is no bigger than 5-6 having produced a freakish performance in her Chester trial, winning by 22 lengths.

William Hill are offering 5-1 that the record time for the Oaks will be broken. It currently stands at 2m 34.06s, set by Love in 2020.

The firm are also going 20-1 that the Dash record is broken on Saturday. The five-furlong handicap ran downhill is the fastest race in the world.

William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said: “The ground at Epsom is getting faster and faster and, with the going now good to firm, the winning times look set to be very speedy.

"The Dash is the fastest horse race in the world and we think there’s a chance, at 20-1, that Stone Of Folca’s record of 53:69 could be broken. Today’s Oaks looks set to be run on the fastest ground since 2001 and Love’s time in the fillies’ Classic looks in danger at 5-1.”

Runners will benefit from fresh ground with the rail out 4.5 yards from the mile start to the winning post, adding 14 yards to the race distance of the Oaks and Coronation Cup (4.10 ), the other Group 1 on the card run over the same course and distance.

Updated at 12.30pm

Non-runners

There are no non-runners to report at Epsom.

Posted at 9am

