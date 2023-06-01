Alder misses Derby after scoping 'a little off' - but Donnacha O'Brien plotting quick return

Donnacha O'Brien will target Alder at Royal Ascot or the Curragh after he was one of two runners removed from the Derby field at final declarations.

Alder was second to San Antonio in last month's Dee Stakes and had been kept in contention for Saturday's Epsom Classic at Monday's confirmation stage, but O'Brien said he had not been declared after suffering a small setback on Thursday morning when his scope was not 100 per cent.

A promising two-year-old campaign for the son of Australia culminated in an excellent third behind 11-4 Derby favourite Auguste Rodin in the Group 2 Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown and he had been on track to renew rivalry with that opponent at Epsom, but O'Brien is now looking towards the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot or the Irish Derby at the Curragh.

O'Brien said: "Alder is fine but he just scoped a little bit off this morning after his last canter. We decided to wait a little bit longer with him as a result.

Donnacha O'Brien: trainer of Alder Credit: Patrick McCann

"The King Edward VII or the Irish Derby would be the two obvious targets now."

Alder started his campaign this season with a smooth success in a conditions race at Cork, where he defeated subsequent London Gold Cup winner Bertinelli in impressive fashion before his second in the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester when sent off the 11-10 favourite.

He is priced at 20-1 to land the King Edward VII on June 23. The Irish Derby, in which O'Brien rode Latrobe to success in 2018 for his brother Joseph, is just over a week later on July 2.

Covent Garden was the other horse not declared for the Derby on Thursday morning.

