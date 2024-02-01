Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:30 Ffos LasHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:30 Ffos LasHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival

WIN two tickets to Gold Cup day at the Cheltenham Festival

Be in with the chance to WIN two tickets to Gold Cup day at the Cheltenham Festival by placing a £5+ bet on the Racing Post app in February 2024. Full details can be found here.

Key details

  • Duration: February 1-29, 2024
  • Prize: win two tickets to Gold Cup day at the Cheltenham Festival
  • How to enter: place a £5+ bet on the Racing Post app in February 2024 to qualify

What to do

  1. Download the free Racing Post app for iOS or Android.
  2. Place a £5+ bet on our app in February 2024 to qualify.
  3. An on-screen message will appear. Tap the 'ENTER NOW' button.
  4. Fill out the entry form with your details.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Published on 1 February 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 00:00, 1 February 2024

iconCopy
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival