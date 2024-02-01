Cheltenham Festival
WIN two tickets to Gold Cup day at the Cheltenham Festival
Be in with the chance to WIN two tickets to Gold Cup day at the Cheltenham Festival by placing a £5+ bet on the Racing Post app in February 2024. Full details can be found here.
Key details
- Duration: February 1-29, 2024
- Prize: win two tickets to Gold Cup day at the Cheltenham Festival
- How to enter: place a £5+ bet on the Racing Post app in February 2024 to qualify
What to do
- Download the free Racing Post app for iOS or Android.
- Place a £5+ bet on our app in February 2024 to qualify.
- An on-screen message will appear. Tap the 'ENTER NOW' button.
- Fill out the entry form with your details.
Full terms and conditions can be found here.
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on 1 February 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 00:00, 1 February 2024
Copy
more inCheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 13 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show
- 'I haven't got many like him' - Nicky Henderson still on a high with staggering Sir Gino but has Triumph Hurdle warning
- Would you go for the Champion Hurdle or Mares' Hurdle with Lossiemouth? Three of our experts have their say
- 'Not even odds-on shots are guaranteed to win' - Love Envoi primed for festival rematch with Lossiemouth
- 'He's an absolute machine' - last week's major Cheltenham Festival market movers and drifters
more inCheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 13 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show
- 'I haven't got many like him' - Nicky Henderson still on a high with staggering Sir Gino but has Triumph Hurdle warning
- Would you go for the Champion Hurdle or Mares' Hurdle with Lossiemouth? Three of our experts have their say
- 'Not even odds-on shots are guaranteed to win' - Love Envoi primed for festival rematch with Lossiemouth
- 'He's an absolute machine' - last week's major Cheltenham Festival market movers and drifters