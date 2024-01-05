'The 25-1 about him for a soft Grade 1 is worth taking' - where is the ante-post value in the NRNB Cheltenham Festival markets?

The 'Ante-Postman' Robbie Wilders will be delivering expert insight for the Cheltenham Festival and much more every week in his exclusive weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox by signing up here .

William Hill were the first major firm to offer non-runner no bet for all races at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival this week and sister company 888 have swiftly followed.

The value of the NRNB concession generally decreases as the meeting edges closer. Targets gradually become more apparent and the chance to incur a festival-ending injury diminishes, so now feels the ideal moment to assess the landscape and see whether there is any value lurking.