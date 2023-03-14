'That is whiskers from disaster' - Ruby Walsh on Constitution Hill's jump at the last

No stride at the last, no problem for Constitution Hill – but Ruby Walsh reckons the runaway was just a "whisker from disaster" when taking off prematurely at the final hurdle.

In a performance for the ages, Constitution Hill toyed with his rivals from the off before opening up a big lead as he turned for home. Stretching further clear heading towards the final hurdle, rider Nico de Boinville admitted there was "no stride" for the leader but Constitution Hill thought differently, coming out of his rider's hands in a dramatic 'heart-in-mouth' moment.

In the end he cleared a hurdle that famously cost Annie Power in the 2015 Mares' Hurdle and cruised to a nine-length win over State Man.

"I didn't see one at the last but he did," De Boinville told Racing TV. "I had visions of Annie Power but he knows better than me! Because he was on his hocks, he was able to elevate up and out of it."

Constitution Hill saunters to success in the Champion Hurdle Credit: Michael Steele

Walsh, the man who came unstuck aboard Annie Power at the same hurdle eight years ago, felt Constitution Hill was millimetres from coming down.

"Every horse needs a bit of luck and he had it at the last," Walsh told ITV Racing. "You watch how close his feet get to that top white bar. If he clips that white bar, he's going to land on his nose. Look where they are. They barely get through the top of the brush.

"He's on the descent before he gets to the hurdle. That is whiskers from disaster. Oh my heart, I can't imagine what Nico de Boinville's was doing."

Despite that incident, Walsh was in no doubt that in Constitution Hill racing is dealing with something very special.

He added: "He's a brilliant, brilliant racehorse on the cusp of becoming a great one. He just needs that bit of luck to stay sound. If he can do this twice, three times, who knows, even four times, this could be one of the greatest horses of all time because he has all the ability."

