State Man left with a golden opportunity to land deserved first Champion Hurdle - the rest need a miracle
It hardly comes as any surprise that Constitution Hill won't make the Champion Hurdle line-up after his lacklustre work last week, and his absence now provides State Man with a golden opportunity to land a first Champion Hurdle. There won't be a more deserving winner.
His biggest danger probably resides in his own stable in Lossiemouth, but it's hard to believe trainer Willie Mullins is about to perform an 11th-hour U-turn and reroute his Mares' Hurdle favourite.
Mullins usually cuts his cloth to give himself as many winners as possible and, given he is chasing a festival century, he will surely want to get off to a flyer. Two odds-on favourites on the first day is better than one.
Published on 4 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 16:00, 4 March 2024
