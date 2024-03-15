Racegoer charged with assault after attack on two racecourse staff members at Cheltenham Festival

A Cheltenham Festival racegoer has been charged with two counts of assault after allegedly attacking two members of the racecourse staff on Tuesday.

Two members of staff suffered facial injuries, according to Gloucestershire Police, after an incident during racing. Ryan Clarkson, 33, of Farmclose Road in Northampton, has since been released on bail and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on April 5.

In a separate incident, a man in his 50s was taken to Bristol's Southmead Hospital with serious head injuries after an assault in the town centre after racing. A drink was thrown in his face before a second man punched him, leaving him unconscious.

The incident took place on Portland Street, situated between the town centre and the racecourse, just over an hour after racing concluded on Tuesday at 6.50pm. Gloucestershire Police are appealing for witnesses.

A statement from Gloucestershire Police read: "Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an assault in Cheltenham on Tuesday evening left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

"The incident happened on Portland Street at around 6.50pm. A man was reported as initially throwing a drink into the face of the victim, before a second man then punched the same victim, causing him to fall to the floor unconscious.

"The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to Southmead Hospital where he remains with serious head injuries.

"A 28-year-old man from the Telford area was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or has mobile phone footage of the incident, to get in touch. They are particularly keen to speak to a man in a distinctive purple suit, who is believed to have been at the scene at the time."

Police also responded to an incident on course on Tuesday which involved a man being hit with an umbrella in a bar while two racegoers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. They were later released from police custody.

There were no incidents reported on Wednesday at the Cheltenham Festival.

