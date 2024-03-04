Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival

'Our family are delighted and honoured' - Cheltenham to name race in memory of Irish racing's matriarch Maureen Mullins

Irish racing's first lady - Maureen Mullins, who has died after a short illness aged 94
Maureen Mullins: honoured by Cheltenham racecourseCredit: Patrick McCann

Next week's National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival will be run in memory of Maureen Mullins, the great matriarch of Irish racing who died last month aged 94.

The racecourse has moved to pay tribute to Mullins, who has left behind an indelible legacy through the remarkable exploits of her children and grandchildren, with the Grade 2 contest named in her honour on the opening day of the festival on March 12.

Her late husband Paddy saddled six festival winners, including the great mare Dawn Run, the only horse to win the Champion Hurdle and the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and her five children have also had a huge impact on jump racing's biggest meeting.

Her eldest son Willie has saddled a record 94 winners at the festival, with Tony and Tom also enjoying success as trainers there, while grandsons Patrick, Danny and Emmet have ridden festival winners. 

Willie Mullins, who has won the National Hunt Chase four times as a trainer and twice as a jockey, said: "Our family are delighted and honoured to have a race named after our mother Maureen, who had a great affinity for Cheltenham and enjoyed every moment there."

Tony Mullins added: "Undoubtedly the correct race for a great stayer."

Maureen Mullins herself was also a winning rider at her local Gowran Park, and had success as an owner and breeder.

Jockey Club managing director Ian Renton said: "The National Hunt Chase has a long tradition of commemorating some of jump racing's most famous names and we are delighted that the Mullins family has agreed to have the historic contest run in honour of Maureen Mullins in 2024.

"A true stalwart of jump racing, Maureen Mullins was a regular visitor to the festival and her sad passing last month leaves a big void. We hope that putting her name to the National Hunt Chase celebrates her tremendous legacy in the appropriate way."

The betting for the National Hunt Chase is headed by Corbetts Cross (Emmet Mullins) and Embassy Gardens (Willie Mullins), who are vying for favouritism around the 2-1 mark.

Andrew DietzReporter

Published on 4 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 14:10, 4 March 2024

