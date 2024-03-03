Martin Brassil pinpoints Fastorslow's key attribute he hopes will help overthrow Galopin Des Champs in Gold Cup

Martin Brassil knows Fastorslow faces a mighty task to dethrone the reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup hero but believes his superb jumping and the extended trip give him the best chance of once again upsetting Galopin Des Champs.

The thrilling head-to-head between Ireland's two leading staying chasers stands at two apiece.

Galopin Des Champs won last season's John Durkan before Fastorslow gained revenge by registering back-to-back victories in the Punchestown Gold Cup and this term's running of the John Durkan.