Cheltenham Festival
premium

Martin Brassil pinpoints Fastorslow's key attribute he hopes will help overthrow Galopin Des Champs in Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow: great rivals set to clash again in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup
Fastorslow (right) will renew rivalry with Galopin Des Champs in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 15Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Martin Brassil knows Fastorslow faces a mighty task to dethrone the reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup hero but believes his superb jumping and the extended trip give him the best chance of once again upsetting Galopin Des Champs.

The thrilling head-to-head between Ireland's two leading staying chasers stands at two apiece.

Galopin Des Champs won last season's John Durkan before Fastorslow gained revenge by registering back-to-back victories in the Punchestown Gold Cup and this term's running of the John Durkan.

Stuart RileyDeputy news editor

Published on 3 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 18:19, 3 March 2024

