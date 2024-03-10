Introducing Johnny Dineen and David Jennings' final Upping The Ante Cheltenham Festival squads
For the last 19 weeks, David Jennings and Johnny Dineen have been plotting their ante-post routes to the Cheltenham Festival on Upping The Ante, in association with bet365. After much to-ing and fro-ing, here are their final teams, the odds they were tipped at and their odds now.
David Jennings
Gaelic Warrior (My Pension Expert Arkle Chase, 2.10 Tuesday)
Odds when tipped: 10-1
Odds now: 10-3
Dented his growing reputation with a disastrous run at the Dublin Racing Festival but had looked every inch a superstar before that and would have been a leading player in the Brown Advisory or Turners before Willie Mullins opted to drop back in trip for the Arkle, much to DJ’s delight.
Ashroe Diamond (Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, 4.10 Tuesday)
Odds when tipped: 9-1
Odds now: 9-2
Was an exciting novice hurdler last season and has continued her progress this term finishing third in the Hatton’s Grace and comfortably beating Under Control and Gala Marceau at Doncaster last time. Chief threat to stablemate Lossiemouth.
Ndaawi (Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. 4.50 Tuesday)
Odds when tipped: 11-1
Odds now: 8-1
Gordon Elliott has a fine record in this race and his ex-Flat horse Ndaawi looks to have a fighting chance after a cosy win in a maiden at Naas last time.
Foxy Jacks (Glenfarclas Chase, 4.10 Wednesday)
Odds when tipped: 16-1
Odds now: 12-1
Ran a career-best when beating Latenightpass in a course-and-distance handicap in November, form subsequently boosted by the runner-up, although must now face some former Grade 1 operators off level weights.
Letsbeclearaboutit (TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase, 4.10 Thursday)
Odds when tipped: 20-1
Odds now: 11-1
Set to carry top weight but has class and has been well supported for Gavin Cromwell, who has had great success targeting British prizes this season.
Dysart Enos (Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, 4.50 Thursday)
Odds when tipped: 8-1
Odds now: 7-2
Unbeaten in six starts under rules and has looked imperious so far over hurdles as Fergal O’Brien has carefully plotted a route to this race. Faces her biggest challenge yet against Ireland’s best in Brighterdaysahead and Jade De Grugy but has a big chance.
Amirite (Kim Muir Handicap Chase, 5.30 Thursday)
Odds when tipped: 11-1
Odds now: 11-1
Brought in as a deadline-day signing on the last Upping The Ante before the festival, Amirite has been targeted at the Kim Muir rather than the Ultima and the potential of drying ground later in the week could be a big help to his chances.
My Trump Card (Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, 2.50 Friday)
Odds when tipped: 50-1
Odds now: 25-1
The biggest-priced ante-post selection on either team was running in bumpers at the start of the season but has shortened for the Albert Bartlett after getting off the mark over hurdles at Naas in January and should be suited by the step up in trip.
The ones that got away
Put up at 14-1 for the Ryanair before going off joint-favourite for the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton with Alan King keen to test him at two and a half miles, but he disappointed there and has since reestablished himself as a player in the Champion Chase.
Became the first member of DJ’s squad all the way back in November at 16-1 for the Brown Advisory, but connections have decided to go up in trip and he is now favourite for the National Hunt Chase.
Another stroke of bad luck for DJ as he put up Fact To File at 25-1 for the National Hunt Chase in November two days after he had been a beaten favourite on his chase debut. However, Fact To File has since emerged as arguably Willie Mullins' number one novice chaser and is heading to the Brown Advisory, for which he is odds-on.
Johnny Dineen
Gidleigh Park (Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle, 1.30 Wednesday)
Odds when tipped: 16-1
Odds now: 14-1
Unbeaten for Harry Fry and a leading light for Britain in the staying novice hurdle division after winning a Grade 2 on Cheltenham’s trials day at the end of January, but is shorter in the market for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.
Fact To File (Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, 2.10 Wednesday)
Odds when tipped: 7-1
Odds now: 4-5
Went straight over fences after finishing second in last year’s Champion Bumper and has dominated the Brown Advisory market since dismissing an out-of-sorts Gaelic Warrior in a match at the Dublin Racing Festival.
Minella Indo (Glenfarclas Chase, 4.10 Wednesday)
Odds when tipped: 9-2
Odds now: 15-8
The 2021 Gold Cup winner is not at that level anymore but took well to this discipline when fourth at Cheltenham in December conceding lumps of weights to his rivals and looks the class act on level terms.
Teahupoo (Stayers' Hurdle, 3.30 Thursday)
Odds when tipped: 9-4
Odds now: 9-4
Johnny's final addition to his team has not been seen since beating Impaire Et Passe in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle in December, with Gordon Elliott opting to keep him fresh for this. The clear number one pick of the yard and owners, as evidenced by stablemate Irish Point switching to run in Tuesday's Champion Hurdle.
Crebilly (TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase, 4.10 Thursday)
Odds when tipped: 7-1
Odds now: 4-1
Has been very well supported since weights were announced having only gone up 1lb to a mark of 140 after beating Tahmuras at Exeter last month. Has form tied in with leading Turners Novices’ Chase fancy Ginny’s Destiny.
Fastorslow (Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, 3.30 Friday)
Odds when tipped: 13-2
Odds now: 5-1
Beat Galopin Des Champs for a second time when winning the John Durkan on his return in December but that form was turned around in the Irish Gold Cup. Still looms a major threat and has run well at the last two Cheltenham Festivals.
Its On The Line (Hunters’ Chase, 4.10 Friday)
Odds when tipped: 3-1
Odds now: 5-2
Has usurped Ferns Lock as favourite for the Hunters’ Chase since being bought by JP McManus. Has a strong record in point-to-points and hunter chases and beat a former winner of this race Billaway last time.
Dinoblue (Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase, 4.50 Friday)
Odds when tipped: 11-2
Odds now: 11-10
Convincingly beat some of her male stablemates to win a Grade 1 over Christmas before finishing second to Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo last time. A banker of the week for many.
The ones that got away
One that very much got away after being tipped at odds of 14-1 for the Supreme in January, only for Willie Mullins to decide last week to target the Gallagher instead with the season’s most hyped novice hurdler.
Grade 1-winning novice hurdler was put up at odds of 16-1 for the Arkle after a promising debut over fences when second to Facile Vega in November but subsequently suffered an injury and has failed to make it back in time for the festival.
One of Johnny’s first picks after being put up at 33-1 for the National Hunt Chase in December after finishing fourth in a hot beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse. Was beaten by American Mike in a Grade 2 last time out and Willie Mullins has opted to target prizes at home rather than take him to Cheltenham.
Published on 10 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 20:00, 10 March 2024
