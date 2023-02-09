'I think we've got a fine mare and Cheltenham will be a different story' - this week's key festival quotes

Edwardstone was unfortunately lame for most of last week. I'm pleased to say he has a shoe back on now but he had a bruised foot after his run in the Clarence House at Cheltenham. It took five or six days to get him back sound. We did some x-rays, which were all clear, and provided there are no further problems then it's not a concern.

Alan King reveals that his Arkle and Tingle Creek winner Edwardstone suffered a minor setback after finishing second in the Grade 1 Clarence House Chase on Trials day at Cheltenham but should be fine for a tilt at back-to-back festival successes in next month's Champion Chase

Paul said the best horse didn't win the race, although that's not taking anything away from the winner because the winner was good the last day. Clearly when the race was starting we lost a furlong and we did because of my other horse in the race! I'm disappointed, but I think we've got a fine mare and Cheltenham will be a different story. It was a great performance to get back up but it's disappointing nonetheless.

Rich Ricci after his Triumph Hurdle favourite Lossiemouth lost her unbeaten record in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown last Saturday having been hampered by the owner's other runner Jourdefete

We have had the likes of Envoi Allen, Samcro and Don Cossack as novice chasers but he could be bang there, he looks exciting. He has got so much talent, everything seems too easy for him at home.

Gordon Elliott compares unbeaten chaser Mighty Potter with his 2016 Gold Cup winner Don Cossack after his Turners Novices' Chase-bound runner followed up his win in the Drinmore with another top-level triumph at the Dublin Racing Festival

What I love about him now is that he's settling. Paul is able to put him where he wants in a race, and that's crucial for tactics going forward. He has matured in his mind and is settling into being the proper racehorse. It's all about getting to Cheltenham now and we have a nice timeframe.

Galopin Des Champs impresses his trainer Willie Mullins with the manner of his victory in the Irish Gold Cup

We think he's good enough, but Constitution Hill could be a bit of a freak and maybe State Man is going to be unlucky to come up against a horse like that, but it's all there to play for at the moment. We're living the dream, anyway, for the moment.

Mullins is ready to take on Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle with State Man, who secured a fourth successive Grade 1 win in the Irish equivalent

Honeysuckle: will not bid for a hat-trick in next month's Champion Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

We think, and most people agree, that she has definitely taken a bit of a step back this year and Kenny would like to give her one last hurrah, and in doing so give her the best possible chance of being competitive, so that's where we've decided to go.

Peter Molony, racing manager to Honeysuckle's owner Kenny Alexander, reveals that the dual Champion Hurdle heroine will run in the Mares' Hurdle, a Grade 1 she won in 2020, for the final start of her racecourse career next month

There'll be plenty of pace in the Supreme and I haven't contemplated changing races for him yet. At the moment we're set to go the way we planned if the horse recovers from the race on Sunday. That was very, very hard for him, and it's going to take a fair bit of recovering. We need all the time that we have.

Mullins still has his sights set on the Supreme Novices' Hurdle with Facile Vega, despite last year's Champion Bumper winner finishing last of the five to complete in the Grade 1 Ireland Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown last Sunday

It was good to see him win a handicap like that. It was a great trial for maybe going for the Ballymore. He could go for the Supreme, but if I had to make a decision today the Ballymore is where I'd be going.

Mullins on Gaelic Warrior's likeliest destination at the festival, with the five-year-old leading the market for three of the handicaps after taking a Grade B contest off a mark of 143 at the Dublin Racing Festival

The reports have been positive so far and he's still on track. We're five weeks away and Willie says he has done everything he's asked of him so far. He's definitely the team captain this year all being well, much as he was going into the festival last year.

Cheveley Park's Richard Thompson upbeat on the prospects of Allaho lining up for his hat-trick bid in the Ryanair Chase next month

We lost the battle but we haven't lost the war. It's always frustrating when you get beat but I'm not deflated. She's run a big race giving 4lb away and we're still going to have a crack at Cheltenham – we've got nothing to lose and you don't become a bad horse overnight.

Oliver Sherwood still eyeing a Champion Bumper bid with his dual course winner Queens Gamble despite her finishing second in Market Rasen's Listed Alan Swinbank Mares' bumper on Tuesday

We're in an extremely tight timeline here. We've got the biggest racing festival in just over a month's time. How feasible is it for a rider to be able to modify his style within that period of time?

Irish Jockeys Association secretary Andrew Coonan expresses his concern about the timing of the implementation of the new whip rules for Irish riders, who have had no bedding-in period like their British counterparts ahead of the Cheltenham Festival

2023 Cheltenham Festival offers

have a new customer offer available to get you ready for Cheltenham. Sign up .

are giving away free bets for Cheltenham to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places for Cheltenham, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers to get you in the mood for Cheltenham. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can prepare for Cheltenham and claim free bets and benefit from their money-back offers .

Ready for Cheltenham get a free bet from today, simply sign up to a new account .

Don't have a account? New customers can get one for Cheltenham .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.