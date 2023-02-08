Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

Allaho hailed Cheveley Park's 'team captain' for Cheltenham despite long layoff

Allaho puts in a dominant display to run away with the 2022 Ryanair Chase for trainer Willie Mullins
Allaho puts in a dominant display to run away with the 2022 Ryanair Chase for trainer Willie MullinsCredit: Edward Whitaker

Allaho is on course to reprise his role as Cheveley Park Stud's flagbearer at the Cheltenham Festival next month, with connections encouraged by his progress towards challenging for a third Ryanair Chase crown. 

Untouchable in the race for the last two seasons, Allaho has not been seen in public since demolishing his opposition by 14 lengths in the Punchestown Gold Cup last April. 

But, emboldened by the latest news from Willie Mullins that the son of No Risk At All is back in full work, as well as the perennial Irish champion's unmatched record with claiming festival success with horses returning from a long layoff, Cheveley Park's Richard Thompson is looking forward to Allaho defending his crown. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 8 February 2023Last updated 18:30, 8 February 2023
icon
more inCheltenham Festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inCheltenham Festival