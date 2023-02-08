Allaho hailed Cheveley Park's 'team captain' for Cheltenham despite long layoff
Allaho is on course to reprise his role as Cheveley Park Stud's flagbearer at the Cheltenham Festival next month, with connections encouraged by his progress towards challenging for a third Ryanair Chase crown.
Untouchable in the race for the last two seasons, Allaho has not been seen in public since demolishing his opposition by 14 lengths in the Punchestown Gold Cup last April.
But, emboldened by the latest news from Willie Mullins that the son of No Risk At All is back in full work, as well as the perennial Irish champion's unmatched record with claiming festival success with horses returning from a long layoff, Cheveley Park's Richard Thompson is looking forward to Allaho defending his crown.
