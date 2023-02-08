'I would be very concerned' - Irish jockeys' representative uneasy after BHA whip talks

Irish Jockeys Association secretary Andrew Coonan is "very concerned" by incoming whip rules in Britain after being part of informal talks with BHA representatives at the weekend.

The new whip rules have been a contentious subject on both sides of the Irish Sea with jockeys and trainers speaking out at the severity of the new sanctions and the prohibition of using the whip above shoulder height.

The IJA invited a BHA envoy to the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown to discuss new rules and their application and Coonan felt the talks had not relieved worries.