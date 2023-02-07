Edwardstone suffers 'small setback' before Queen Mother Champion Chase bid

Leading Champion Chase contender is recovering from a bruised foot sustained in his last run, but Alan King believes the small setback will not alter his Cheltenham Festival preparation.

The nine-year-old was lame for most of last week following his defeat to Editeur Du Gite by a head in the Grade 1 Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham on January 28.

X-rays did not find any further damage and he was reshod on Monday with his trainer confident he should make his March 15 target, providing he avoids any further problems.

King, writing in his Weekender column, said: "Edwardstone was unfortunately lame for most of last week. I’m pleased to say he has a shoe back on now but he had a bruised foot after his run in the Clarence House at Cheltenham.

"It took five or six days to get him back sound. We did some x-rays which were all clear and provided there are no further problems then it’s not a concern. We’ve had a little niggle with him but he’s got plenty of time. It’s only a small setback."

As big as 7-4 with BetVictor, Edwardstone is 13-8 with most firms in the Champion Chase betting following his Cheltenham effort. Energumene, who finished six and a half lengths behind him that day, is a general 6-4 shot while his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Blue Lord drifted following his odds-on defeat at the Dublin Racing Festival over the weekend.

King had not planned to run last season’s Arkle winner again before Cheltenham. Earlier in the campaign he stormed to a nine-length victory in the Tingle Creek at Sandown but unseated Tom Cannon in the early stages of the Desert Orchid Chase over Christmas.

He will be looking to emulate Put The Kettle On in the Betway-sponsored championship, the last Arkle winner to follow up in the Champion Chase in 2021.

Skybet: 6-4 Energumene, 13-8 Edwardstone, 5 Editeur Du Gite, 6 Gentleman De Mee, 7 Blue Lord, 14 Greaneteen, 20 Nube Negra, Chacun Pour Soi, 25 bar

