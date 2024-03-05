Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

Cheltenham specialist and 'warrior' Minella Indo ready for Cross Country on potentially huge Wednesday for owner Barry Maloney

Minella Indo: returned for the new season in convincing fashion
Minella Indo: will bid for second festival victory in Cross CountryCredit: Patrick McCann

Few owners are set for as big a Wednesday at Cheltenham next week as Barry Maloney whose Monty's Star tackles a red-hot Brown Advisory Novices' Chase before favourite Minella Indo bids for a second festival victory in the Cross Country Chase.

After making his debut over the banks when fourth in a handicap at Cheltenham in December, Minella Indo has been the subject of steady support for the Glenfarclas Chase and is no bigger than 2-1 to win again at the meeting after triumphing in the 2021 Gold Cup.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained chaser schooled over cross country-style obstacles as preparation for his big races in the past, including for his memorable Gold Cup triumph, and Maloney feels his latest assignment has given him a new lease of life.

Conor Fennelly

Published on 5 March 2024 in Cheltenham Festival

Last updated 13:00, 5 March 2024

