Cheltenham Festival: Paul Kealy vs The Handicapper

Paul Kealy speaks to BHA handicapper Martin Greenwood about the weights for this year's handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival.

Keals also asks Greenwood why we have to wait to find out the ratings of Irish horses.



Watch Paul Kealy vs The Handicapper here .

