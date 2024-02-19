Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
In The Know

Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Supreme, Arkle and Champion Chase

Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens for episode two of our Cheltenham Festival preview show. On this week's episode the panel cover the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, Arkle and Champion Chase.

Watch In The Know here

Sign up here. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 19 February 2024inIn The Know

Last updated 19:16, 19 February 2024

iconCopy
more inIn The Know
more inIn The Know